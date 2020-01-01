Orlando Pirates chance came too soon for Mokwena - Lekgwathi

The 35-year-old spent years as an assistant to various managers in the PSL until he was given a chance to prove his worth at Bucs in August

Former captain Lucky Lekgwathi believes fans started losing confidence in Rhulani Mokwena when the team kept losing matches and donating points to other teams during his stint as head coach.

The 35-year-old mentor was in charge of the Sea Robbers for four months between August and December, when Dr. Irvin Khoza hired Josef Zinnbauer.

According to Lekgwathi, Mokwena's team became sluggish soon before he was replaced and this is what could have led to Khoza appointing the German coach.

More teams

"The guy [Rhulani] started so well, collecting points and playing beautiful football," said Lekgwathi as quoted by Daily Sun.

"They then became sluggish and started donating points to other teams. The chairman identified the problem and changed the coach."

However, the retired 44-year-old defender doesn't think Mokwena's four-month stint with the Buccaneers means he is a bad coach, saying the Soweto-born tactician was given the position way too soon in his coaching career.

Mokwena admitted that he couldn't work with Zinnbbauer and he subsequently joined from Pirates until the end of the season, and Lekgwathi says the young coach must focus on improving himself.

"Rhulani is a good coach but with his experience, it was too soon for him to become head coach of Orlando Pirates. They gave him a chance to prove himself. He went to Chippa United and the chairman brought in a new coach," he continued.

Article continues below

"You don't become a good coach overnight. It takes years and experience to be the best but he still has age on his side and will grow. Other senior coaches have been in the game for more than 20 years and they are very experienced."

"Rhulani must focus on his ability and how he can always improve himself."