Orlando Pirates chairman Khoza still tormented by Meyiwa murder

The death of the former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper remains unresolved almost eight years after he was shot dead

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza says circumstances surrounding the 2014 murder of Senzo Meyiwa are still “confusing” and the late goalkeeper "deserved better.”

Meyiwa was shot dead at the home of the mother of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, south-east of Johannesburg.

But eight years after the incident, his murder remains a mystery with the case yet to be resolved by the courts.

"I am not at peace,” Khoza told Sunday World.

“It is quite unfortunate what has happened in terms of what we are consuming on TV and the riddle that is unfolding every time.

“It is confusing to all of us – to see what it is that we do not know that has taken place to create this kind of confusion, from the Hawks, the witnesses, the neighbours, and people who were in the house, it is just confusing.

“Unfortunately, [his death] happened at a time when he was captain of my club and the national team. That’s why when I took his body to the family, I said to the family that I am happy to bring your son – but I am not happy to bring him back lifeless.

“When they find the culprit, then I will be at peace. I don’t think the boy deserves that kind of treatment because he was a gentleman. The boy deserved better and gave so much for the club.”

Five suspects have since appeared in court charged with the murder of the late goalkeeper.

At the time of his death, Meyiwa was one of the Bafana Bafana captains and had taken over as Pirates’ number one goalkeeper.

“He was in the shadows of Moeneeb Josephs for a long time and he never had a long face,” added Khoza.

“He made a mistake in his first game against Ajax Cape Town when he tried to trap the ball and it went into a goal – that could have destroyed anyone or him. Then against TP Mazembe he stopped two penalties.

“How can I not be happy? His spirit, he had a good heart at the right place, he was never grumpy or one to complain.

“Even on the day he died, he was supposed to be at a party, his friends were waiting for him because he was a jolly fellow. You see his videos when he is singing and happy in the car.”

Meyiwa’s murder trial is set to resume on July 12.