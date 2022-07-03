Orlando Pirates chairman Khoza angered by 'insulting and demeaning' Riveiro criticism

The Spaniard has been appointed to lead the Buccaneers' challenge for the Premier Soccer League title next season

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has hit out at those criticizing the appointment of Jose Riveiro as the new coach.

The 46-year-old Spaniard was appointed to lead the Buccaneers on June 25, taking over from Mandla Ncikazi who was demoted to the assistant coach role.

Some supporters were not impressed with the fact that the Soweto outfit went for what they felt was 'a little-known' coach. He has been given several names on social media which includes the commonly used description as a plumber.

However, the administrator is not impressed with those using the 'insulting and demeaning' description.

"I am humbled because one social media activist in the Twittersphere did not take to rhetoric to talk about a plumber because that is insulting and demeaning," Khoza told Sunday World.

"He spoke to journalists from the [coach’s home] country and he did not come back with words such as a plumber. It helps to have a meaningful debate – people just want to insult and they do not bring solutions to the table."

Bucs have struggled to challenge for the Premier Soccer League title over the last decade, something that has not gone down well with their supporters.

Last season, they finished sixth with 44 points, 21 behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, the 'Iron Duke' is optimistic the new tactician will have a positive impact on the team.

"It was a thorough search for the coach. It was a rigorous process and it’s interesting when you look at some of the coaches that we have," Khoza continued.

"If you look at the various coaches in our respective teams, they have won nothing. We have done our best as a club.

"Looking at the team he was coaching, he can make a difference from what we have seen and what he has produced in that team."

Apart from Ncikazi, Riveiro will be assisted by Sergio Almenara.