Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza hints at a quiet January transfer window

The Bucs boss hinted the club may not be making too many new signings during the upcoming transfer window which will open next month

Orlando Pirates chairman, Irvin Khoza is banking on Brilliant Khuzwayo and Alfred Ndengane to strengthen his team in the second round of the 2018/19 PSL season

This was Khoza's response when he was quizzed about the possibility of Bucs making new signings during the January 2018 transfer window.

Goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo and defender-come-midfielder Alfred Ndengane are yet to make their official debuts for the Buccaneers despite having only recently been brought onboard.

“We signed Ndengane and he hasn’t played," Khoza told IOL .

The Soweto giants signed Ndengane a few months ago after the versatile player was released by Bloemfontein Celtic.

The 31-year-old player is not eligible to play for the four-time PSL champions until January 2019.

"He will get his chance and see what he can offer. Khuzwayo will be also ready," the PSL chairman added.

Khuzwayo joined the Buccaneers prior to the start of the current season after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs.

However, the gifted shot-stopper picked up an injury during Pirates' pre-season preparations which has kept him out for a long period of time.

"We need him in that position (goalkeeper). It will be good to have those players,” he concluded.

The duo will be a welcome boost in the second as Bucs could be competing in three major competitions.

Pirates will take part in the 2018/19 Caf Champions League group stage if they overcome Namibian side African Stars this weekend.