Orlando Pirates' Chabalala: People are watching my movements after Kaizer Chiefs links

The Giyani-born defender remains hopeful of his chance at Pirates despite talks he is wanted at Naturena

After speculation that Kaizer Chiefs are interested in his services, Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala says he is happy at the Buccaneers.

The Limpopo-born defender has been linked with a move away from the Sea Robbers, but the centre-back says he will patiently wait for his opportunity.

“You know as a footballer and as a man, I can say I am happy at Pirates. The team is doing well, I won’t talk a lot about that (reported move to Chiefs) because people are watching me, watching my movements and everything I do,” Chabalala told Phakaaathi.

Having joined Pirates on a three-year deal from in July 2016, the lanky defender has struggled to break into the first team under coach Milutin Sredojevic, yet he insists he is happy.

“But I am happy [with] everyone and everything at Pirates. The thing is I have not played for long but I need to be patient because there is too much competition but I believe one day I will play,” he added.

The 27-year-old defender has also spent a loan stint at and the player’s agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi told Goal a few weeks ago there are offers for his client, but Pirates remain his first option.

In the past few seasons, the Serbian coach has preferred the likes of Happy Jele, Marshall Munetsi, Ntsikelelo Nyauza as well as Alfred Ndengane in the heart of the defence.

However, with Munetsi having left for Stade de in , Chabalala could be given an opportunity to impress the technical team next season.

“There is a lot of competition in my position and my brothers are doing well. I have to wait for my chance [and] I believe anytime I can play. One day I will play,” he concluded.

Chabalala has made 15 appearances for the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) runners-up since completing his switch to Mayfair and it remains to be seen if he will form part of Micho’s squad next season.