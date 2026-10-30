Orlando Pirates captain states 'good is not enough' under Abdeslam Ouaddou ahead of Soweto Derby

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The Buccaneers' Nkosinathi Sibisi has come to the defence of his head coach following recent criticism regarding the manager's public demands for his squad to be more clinical. Despite a string of high-scoring victories, the Moroccan tactician has remained vocal about his desire for even greater efficiency in the final third.

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Defending the coach's high standards

The Buccaneers have enjoyed a prolific start to the current campaign, frequently overwhelming opponents with a brand of attacking football that has seen them climb the table, run deep in cup competitions and qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

Nkosinathi Sibisi believes that the outside perception of the Abdeslam Ouaddou's post-match comments after their 3-0 win over Milford do not align with the reality inside the dressing room. He suggests that at a club of such historical significance, merely winning matches is not the ultimate ceiling for success.

Addressing the media at the Soweto Derby press conference held at SuperSport Studios in Randburg, Sibisi was quick to clarify that the squad is fully behind the manager's vision. He argued that the public may have misinterpreted the intensity of the coach's feedback as a sign of unhappiness. "Look, I think the coach has been misinterpreted, if I can say, because he demands excellence. Good is not enough. And for a club like Pirates, excellence always has to prevail," the defender said.

Maintaining squad harmony amidst criticism

While external critics might fear that public call-outs could damage morale, Sibisi suggests the opposite has occurred at Mayfair. The players are reportedly taking the critiques as constructive challenges rather than personal attacks.

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The defender further emphasised that the atmosphere at the club remains positive as they prepare for the high-stakes clash against Kaizer Chiefs. He refuted any suggestions that the manager’s direct style had caused friction among the stars who have been on the receiving end of his tactical demands.

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"I think for the boys, they're taking it in a positive manner. There's no one sulking about it. We know we should have scored more goals, that we know ourselves," Sibisi explained. This collective responsibility is a hallmark of the new era under Ouaddou, where individual statistics are secondary to the overall efficiency of the team’s attacking patterns. The captain's words suggest a unified front as they head into one of the biggest fixtures in the African football calendar.

Mentality of a champion

For Sibisi, the demand for more goals is an indicator of the coach's ambition rather than a lack of appreciation for the team's current form. He believes that a champion’s mindset requires a constant push for improvement, even when the scoreboard suggests the job is already done. This relentless approach is what the Pirates hierarchy expects as they look to establish a new period of domestic dominance in South African football.

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The captain concluded by highlighting that the team should never settle for "just enough" when they have the capability to be truly devastating against any opposition in the division. This philosophy is intended to prepare the players for more difficult continental assignments where chances might be few and far between. By practicing ruthlessness in the domestic league, the Pirates players are effectively building the habits required to succeed on the biggest stages in the future under Ouaddou's guidance.

"I think it speaks to the character of the coach to say we shouldn't be satisfied as a club. Why be satisfied to score three when you can score eight? That should be the mentality. And I think the boys are taking it in a positive manner," the skipper added. With the Soweto Derby on the horizon, these words serve as a warning to their rivals that the Buccaneers are far from satisfied with their current level of performance and are aiming for total dominance when they step onto the pitch again.