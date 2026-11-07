Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi’s Bafana Bafana omission justified - 'He is not comfortable...'

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The Bucs defender has seen his recent exclusion from the South African national team supported by former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Phelelani Mpangase. The experienced centre-back was a high-profile casualty when the final squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers was announced this week.

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Technical limitations behind Sibisi absence

The decision by Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane to omit Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi from his final 27-man roster has sparked significant debate across the South African football landscape. As the national team prepares for a critical 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Kenya, the absence of the Buccaneers' leader stands out as one of the biggest talking points. However, former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Phelelani Mpangase believes that the tactical requirements of international football currently favour other options in the heart of the South African defence.

Mpangase, who is currently working toward his professional coaching credentials, suggested that Sibisi’s style of play might not align with the modern approach Mosimane is trying to implement. "As a national team coach, you will never please everyone, because football is a game of opinion," he told KickOff. The former Masandawana man highlighted that while Sibisi is a respected figure at club level, the technical demands placed on Bafana Bafana defenders are unique, especially when facing opponents that require proactive ball distribution from the defensive third.

The tactical critique centers on how South Africa intends to break down the Harambee Stars, who are led by legendary figure Benni McCarthy. Mpangase noted that the Pirates skipper often struggles when tasked with the more cerebral aspects of the game. "You mainly need Sibisi when applying defensive tactics, but you cannot do that against teams such as Kenya. When I consider the way Bafana play, Sibisi is not comfortable with slow build-up play from the back," the former defender explained.

Competition for places intensifies under Mosimane

The return of key personnel from injury has also played a massive role in shifting the hierarchy within the national team setup. The availability of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has been performing in Major League Soccer for Chicago Fire, changed the complexion of the squad selection. With Mbokazi back in the fold, the competition for a starting berth alongside the usual suspects became significantly more intense. Mpangase pointed out that the presence of such high-calibre options meant that even a player of Sibisi's stature was no longer guaranteed a place in the reduced 27-man squad.

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The statistics also seem to support the coach's decision to look elsewhere, according to the former Sundowns man. Despite Sibisi's leadership at Pirates, his impact on the international stage has been limited during recent major cycles. "Since Mbekezeli Mbokazi has returned from injury, someone obviously had to make way. We all know how important Mbokazi is to the country. If we consider the 2026 World Cup, Sibisi played only one match," Mpangase observed.

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Furthermore, the emergence of younger, technically gifted defenders has pushed Sibisi further down the pecking order. The inclusion of prospects like Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya, and Lebone Seema indicates a clear shift toward a new generation of ball-playing centre-backs. These players are viewed as more suited to the expansive style of football that Mosimane wishes to cultivate, where the ability to bypass the opposition's first line of pressure is considered a non-negotiable trait for any defender wearing the national colours during these crucial AFCON qualifiers.

Internal Pirates rivalry and tactical fit

Interestingly, the debate also touches on a direct rivalry within the Pirates squad. While Sibisi wears the captain's armband for the Buccaneers, his teammate Lebone Seema has been the one earning the plaudits for his individual displays on the pitch. Mpangase argued that based purely on current form and technical suitability, Seema is the more logical choice for the Bafana Bafana environment. The ability to execute precise ground passes and initiate attacks from deep is seen as the primary differentiator between the two club teammates at this stage of the season.

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"If you look at club-level performances, you will agree that Lebone Seema deserves his place in the national team ahead of Sibisi. Seema has been performing very well in defence for Pirates. We understand that Sibisi is the Pirates captain and that the team is doing well under his leadership, but individual performance is also very important," Mpangase stated. This perspective suggests that while leadership is valuable, the specific technical requirements of the international game often take precedence when a coach is forced to trim a preliminary 38-man list down to a final squad.

The contrast between the two defenders was further emphasized when discussing their respective contributions to the build-up phase. Mpangase concluded by saying, "He is different from the technically sound Seema, who can find a striker with a ground pass." As Bafana Bafana prepare to host Kenya at the Orlando Amstel Arena on November 13 before the return leg in Nairobi, it is clear that Mosimane has prioritized technical proficiency and tactical flexibility.