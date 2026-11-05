Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi makes Buccaneers' trophy ambitions clear - 'There’s still league and Carling Knockout to defend'

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The Sea Robbers' skipper has sent a clear message to the club's rivals, declaring that the Bucs are targeting every remaining trophy this season. Despite the disappointment of failing to retain the MTN8 title last month, the Soweto giants remain in contention for domestic and continental glory.

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Ambitious goals for the Buccaneers

Speaking about the club's lofty objectives, Nkosinathi Sibisi expressed total confidence in the team's trajectory. “We can do quite a lot this season. We are gunning for everything. We fell short in the MTN8, but there’s still plenty to play for,” Sibisi said, as per Sowetan. The captain emphasised that the hunger within the squad remains high as they look to build on their current standing in the Betway Premiership and prepare for the knockout stages of various cup competitions.

The immediate priority for Orlando Pirates is a crucial Carling Knockout quarterfinal clash against Sekhukhune United this Saturday at the Orlando Amstel Arena. Sibisi reiterated the scale of their mission, stating: “There’s still the league and the Carling Knockout to defend, while we are also in the Champions League. Later on there’s the Nedbank Cup to win, so we are going for everything.” This single-minded focus suggests that the Soweto side is ready to manage the heavy fixture load that comes with competing in multiple elite tournaments.

Champions League test

Sibisi is under no illusions regarding the difficulty of the task ahead when competing against Africa's elite clubs. “In the Champions League, it’s a different ball game; it’s a level higher. It’s going to be a good test to see where we are as a team after falling short in the past two seasons,” he admitted. The defender’s assessment highlights the step up in quality required to navigate the group stages, where tactical discipline and clinical finishing are often the difference between progression and early elimination.

The captain’s comments reflect a growing maturity within the squad as they prepare to balance the physical demands of travel across the continent with the pressures of defending their domestic league title. With the Nedbank Cup also on the horizon later in the season, the club's infrastructure will be tested to the limit. However, the mood in the camp remains optimistic as they look to re-establish themselves as a dominant force in African football while maintaining their grip on silverware in South Africa.

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'He demands excellence'

Central to this ambitious trophy hunt is the exacting leadership of head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Describing the environment under Ouaddou, Sibisi explained: “We’ve gotten used to working with the coach. For some of us who’ve been with him for the past season, it’s been easier for us to understand what he wants and what he demands. I think everyone who’s just come in will also learn and understand him, because he doesn’t demand good but he demands excellence... whenever we win 3-0 or 4-0, he is always adamant that we should have won 8-0 or 10-0. He’s a straight talker, so for us it’s just to take it in a positive manner.”