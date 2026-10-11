Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi addresses MTN8 final disappointment after Mamelodi Sundowns dethrone Bucs - 'We have to move on'

Orlando Pirates entered the weekend hoping to retain their MTN8 crown and further cement their status among South African football’s cup heavyweights, but Mamelodi Sundowns had other plans, claiming a 2-0 victory in the final.

For captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, the defeat was particularly difficult to take given the effort his teammates put in on the pitch.

"A difficult one to take, you know," Sibisi admitted on OP TV.

The skipper was visibly hurt by the outcome, acknowledging that the coming days would be challenging for everyone associated with the club as they process the missed opportunity to lift silverware.

Despite the obvious emotional toll of the defeat, Sibisi was quick to call for a sense of perspective and resilience. He emphasised that while the pain is real, the professional nature of the game requires the team to regroup quickly for their upcoming domestic commitments in the Betway Premiership and CAF Champions League.

"Very, very difficult. It’s going to be a very painful week for us," he continued.

"But we have to move on; we still have more games coming. I think we can still build from the performance; the boys left everything on the field, but it was just not meant to be."

The Buccaneers do not have much time to lick their wounds, as the fixture list remains relentless. They are scheduled to return to action this Tuesday, when they host TS Galaxy at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Pirates supporters will be looking for a strong reaction from their stars after the heartbreak at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

With several trophies still up for grabs this season, the ability of Sibisi and his teammates to mentally move past this setback will define whether their campaign remains on track for further success.







