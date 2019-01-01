Orlando Pirates captain Jele to miss Soweto Derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs

The 32-year-old defender got himself booked twice in quick succession against the Team of Choice on Tuesday night

will be without their skipper Happy Jele for Saturday's Soweto Derby clash against .

The lanky defender received a red card against at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Jele was booked for a foul on Jeremy Brockie before picking up his second yellow of the game for a tackle on former teammate Thabiso Kutumela soon after the hour-mark.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena will now be two defenders short for the titanic clash at FNB Stadium, and he will need to reshuffle his defence for this all-important Soweto Derby.

Mthokozisi Dube received his marching orders in last weekend's Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final clash against Amakhosi in Durban.

Dube is suspended for two matches - against the Team of Choice and again for Saturday's encounter at the Calabash.

It remains to be seen who Mokwena will call upon to replace Jele in that Pirates defence for this weekend.

The 34-year-old mentor didn't want to temper with his team after the red card despite having Asavela Mbekile and Justice Chabalala on the bench.

Pirates also have Alfred Ndengane should there be a need to bring him back into the starting line-up against the Glamour Boys.