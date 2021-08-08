Orlando Pirates can win multiple trophies this season - Maela

The Buccaneers ended their six-year trophy drought by winning the 2020 MTN8 title, but the Witbank-born player wasn’t satisfied

Orlando Pirates defender Innocent Maela believes they have a squad that can win many trophies in a single season and he also lauded one of the club's new signings.

The Soweto giants were one of the first PSL clubs to announce their new signings after the current South African winter transfer window opened on July 1.

Defender Kwanda Mngonyama and defender-come-midfielder Bandile Shandu, midfielder Goodman Mosele and winger Monnapule Saleng have all joined the Soweto giants.

However, Pirates have since loaned out Saleng to Swallows FC along with Zambia international Austin Muwowo.

Maela feels the squad is now balanced and that they stand a good chance of winning more than one trophy in the 2021/22 season.

“We lacked a bit of balance last season, and I think we have that now,” Maela told Daily Sun.

“We are more experienced now as a team. I think the squad has grown together and that’s what you are going to need if you want to win many trophies in one season.

“I think we have a good chance this season, and I believe we will be okay.”

Maela is pleased with the signing of Mngonyama as he believes the 27-year-old player will improve the Pirates defence which conceded 22 goals from 30 PSL matches last season.

“Kwanda is solid. He is very good aerially. He is also good in one-on-one duels, and he is extremely quick," the Bafana Bafana international added.

“I think he will help us with stability and with set-pieces. He can attack and defend set-pieces very well. So he brings a lot to the team, not just in defence.”

Mngonyama was nurtured in the Mamelodi Sundowns academy, before being promoted to the club's academy in 2012.

The Durban-born player was loaned out to the now-defunct Bidvest Wits ahead of the 2013/14 season after failing to break into the Sundowns starting line-up.

He has since had spells with Cape Town City and Maritzburg United, before joining Pirates.