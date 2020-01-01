Orlando Pirates can still win the PSL title - Munetsi

The Zimbabwe international believes the Buccaneers are still in the running to be crowned PSL champions

midfielder Marshall Munetsi says that his former club boast quality players and should not be ruled out of the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race despite falling down the standings.

Although they are eight points behind log leaders who have played a game less than them, Pirates now appear to have outside chances of being crowned champions.

This comes after a flying start to coach Josef Zinnbauer’s tenure which saw them rise into the top two at one point, before slipping to fourth spot after failing to win their last two games prior to the suspension of the league due to the coronavirus.

But Munetsi believes they can bounce back to winning ways in their last seven league games to go on a roll which can lead to a first league crown since 2012.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone because of the coronavirus but we pray that everything goes back to normal soon. I think it is going to be a tight one [title race] and I think Pirates still have a chance to win it,” Munetsi told Goal.

“The quality is there and I have no doubt about that. I just feel that once they win one game, they won’t stop winning. It’s all about taking it one game at a time.”

Besides Chiefs, there is also and SuperSport United, on second and third place on the log respectively, to worry about Pirates.

Having to launch a late bid for the league title, Munetsi does not understand why Pirates were struggling for results under Zinnbauer’s predecessors Milutin Sredojevic and Rhulani Mokwena.

“I am not sure about what went wrong because they were in good hands with coach Micho [Sredojevic] and coach Rhulani [Mokwena],” Munetsi said.

“But when Micho left, I think it made a huge difference to the team. Rhulani is a very good coach whom I think could have needed time to help the club get back to winning ways but the results were not coming at that time.”

If the current season is resumed, Pirates will only have the league to focus on after being eliminated from the Nedbank Cup.