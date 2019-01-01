Orlando Pirates can learn from Tottenham Hotspur - Fikru

The former Buccaneers striker shares his thoughts on what can bring the desired results at Mayfair

Former striker Fikru Lemessa believes the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) runners-up needs to hire a natural winner and learn from Hotspur, who just hired manager Jose Mourinho.

The Ethiopian international has also called on the players to respect the club’s badge whilst looking at former players such as Lehlohonolo Seema, Lucky Lekgwathi and Joseph Makhanya, who did well for the club.

A two-time PSL winner with SuperSport United, Lemessa revealed he has offers on the table but will not be playing his football in the PSL whilst suggesting that an experienced coach can bring authority in the dressing room.

“I think they must change a lot of things for them to turn the season around. They can catch up with if they start winning their games. A draw for them is not a result at all, they need wins going to the Christmas break and it’s all about taking responsibility now,” Lemessa told Goal.

“They must now focus on getting wins and nothing else because it’s very important to move up on the table and challenge. I also think they need a strong leader, as I said we had players like Benni [McCarthy], Seema, Lucky, and all these players were committed.

“You cannot play for this club, come to training and go to the mall or be busy on Instagram. You have many people behind you and they want results because this is their club.

“They need to change things as soon as possible. Look, we know [Mauricio] Pochettino is a good coach, he took the club to the top four, reached the final of the Uefa but because of the results he was let go.

“You need to bring someone who can win things, a winner and that’s why Mourinho was brought in. Pirates can learn from that because good football must be complemented by results.”

Although the 33-year-old could not suggest a possible candidate for the coaching job, he insisted that Rhulani Mokwena is too inexperienced to coach a club with a rich history, as they get ready to host this week.

“It’s a big team, well known in Africa, I always talk about change and the supporters are crazy these days, they have that deep love for the club,” he added.

“They need a trophy from the team, the players and the coach must come out and show it’s Pirates, a big team. When I was there, even for one season we had top players and I can mention Cheeseboy (Lebohang Mokoena), [Benedict] Vilakazi, [Joseph] Makhanya, [Gift] Leremi, Lucky and Seema.

“It was a big team not now where everyone is happy to sign and not deliver on the field. That’s a big team in and in Africa.

“I think they need a good coach, a real coach with experience and a good track record to guide this club back to winning trophies. That’s my opinion, I still meet the supporters and they also believe a good top coach must come in. This is a big club and they deserve it.”

Pirates are currently ninth on the table with three wins from 11 games, but the former University of Pretoria forward believes they can still catch Chiefs whilst sharing an update on his future.

“If they fail to get the league title at least they must fight to finish better and go back to the Champions League. They must compete there, that’s their space and they must be there all the time,” added the Addis Ababa-born.

“The coach cannot be someone who is too vocal on social media and in the newspapers. That is not the kind of coach that this club wants. They need someone that can bring that authority in the dressing room and someone that has won something before.

“I still support the club, I want to see them going far and compete against the likes of in Africa. You see coach Pitso [Mosimane] is doing well, fighting to bring his club to glory every season. The players cannot respect a coach that talks a lot and not deliver. These things must change.

“Coming to my future, it's quiet for no on my side and I’m just busy with some other things, but I have offers in January. It’s possible I will leave the country, South Africa.”