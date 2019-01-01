Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League opener is a must-win, says Marshall Munetsi

The versatile campaigner predicts an exciting clash in their continental match up against FC Platinum on Saturday

Orlando Pirates defender Marshall Munetsi expects a tough Caf Champions League group stage encounter against FC Platinum this weekend.

Bucs begin their continental group stage campaign with an away clash this weekend, and Munetsi reveals that Pirates are determined to come home from Ziimbabwe with all three points.

“The target is to keep our identity as a big club and to make sure we win the game at all cost (and) to start the group campaign on a good start, Orlando Pirates is a big club and it has a lot of supporters all over Africa,” Munetsi told The Herald.

“FC Platinum is a good team with a very good coach and a very good group of players that have won the league two seasons in a row so it is a game that is going to be entertaining and we have to be at our best to get a good result away from home,” he said.

Together with his Buccaneers’ teammate Kudakwashe Mahachi, the 22-year-old will head back to his homeland in an aim to help the Soweto giants secure the win.

“It is always nice to come and play in Zimbabwe and it is always a great feeling for me to be home,” continued Munetsi.

Article continues below

“It promises to be a good and exciting game between two teams who play beautiful football so they should come in their numbers to see also Orlando Pirates the biggest club in Africa,” he concluded.

On the other hand, Platinum are expected to unleash their new signing and former Kaizer Chiefs winger Edmore Chirambadare on Saturday afternoon.