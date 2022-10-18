Orlando Pirates brush aside Golden Arrows to fire warning shot at Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates claimed a well-deserved 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in a PSL match which was played on Tuesday night.

Two first-half goals earned the Buccaneers the win

Monnapule Saleng produced a Man of the Match performance

Pirates will now take on Sundowns on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers were quick off the blocks which unsettled the Abafana Bes'thende defence in a game that was played at Princess Magogo Stadium. Monnapule Saleng grabbed a brace within the first 24 minutes of the game with the hosts struggling to cope with Bucs' pacey attackers and good combination play in the final third. Pirates defended very well after the restart as they contained an attack-minded Arrows side and ultimately, the Soweto giants emerged as 2-0 winners - ending their four-match winless run in the process.

ALL EYES ON: Saleng rose to the occasion after being handed another starting berth by coach Jose Riveiro. The explosive winger was a constant threat to Arrows' defence throughout the game and he grabbed his first two goals for the Buccaneers.

Saleng, who was named Man of the Match, combined well with Kermit Erasmus, and their deadly combination could be the solution to Pirates' recent scoring problems.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win elevated Pirates to the fourth spot on the PSL standings - a point behind leaders, SuperSport United, and they will be looking to keep up with the early league title contenders.

The victory also sent a strong message to Mamelodi Sundowns who are set to host Bucs in an MTN8 semi-final second-leg encounter on Saturday. The first-leg clash was dominated by the Buccaneers without scoring goals as the two teams settled for a 0-0 draw at Orlando Stadium almost three weeks ago.

Against Arrows, Pirates showed that they may have found a solution for their scoring woes and Masandawana will be wary of their former player Erasmus who was released by the Tshwane giants two months ago due to lack of game time. The lethal forward, who grabbed two assists against Arrows, will have a point to prove against Sundowns.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers will now look to overcome Sundowns and reach the MTN8 final for the first time since 2020 when they defeated Bloemfontein Celtic to clinch the trophy.

The last time Bucs defeated Masandawana was in January 2020 and they will be hoping to secure a rare win over the reigning PSL champions.