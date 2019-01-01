Orlando Pirates breathing sigh of relief after beating Highlands Park – Mokwena

The Buccaneers’ manager has congratulated his players for their gallant fight whilst also praising the Lions of the North

Following their 1-0 win over on Tuesday night, interim coach Rhulani Mokwena made it clear he doesn’t care how they win as long as they collect maximum points.

The Buccaneers bounced back to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League ( ) at Makhulong Stadium and Mokwena was pleased with his charges' performance.

“We played better, but to be honest we don’t care at this moment in time, we just take the three points,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

“We take the win and we breathe a sigh of relief at this moment. We congratulate the players for grinding it out, we asked them to grind it out and keep a clean sheet. That’s what they did, congratulations to the Orlando Pirates players, they deserved the victory tonight.

“Sometimes it feels like we are in trouble and it’s because the balls are coming, the long throw-ins are coming to the box, it’s because of the football they play and we have to deal with it," he added.

“It was a gallant fight from the players once again and it’s a fight very worthy of the three points today. Unfortunate to Highlands, they are a good side, well organized and do their man-marking orientation over the pitch very well.

“They’ve got the right structure and very difficult to beat. Not a lot of teams will come here and get the three points. We take it and it’s the first time we have beaten Highlands Park.”

The Buccaneers, who are now placed eighth on the league standings, will take on their Soweto rivals in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final match in Durban on Saturday.