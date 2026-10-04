Orlando Pirates break silence on R20 million fraud case involving former finance manager - 'This is a precautionary step to protect the Club’s funds during the process'

Orlando Pirates have moved to secure their financial assets after uncovering what appears to be a sophisticated fraud operation that has siphoned millions from the club’s accounts over several years.

The alleged irregularities were first spotted in July during a routine assessment of the club's management accounts. An internal accountant discovered a specific anomaly concerning an inter-company payment, which served as the catalyst for a broader forensic audit.

The club subsequently discovered that while payment descriptions on bank statements appeared to represent legitimate business costs like rent or supplier fees, the actual monetary figures did not match the expected expenses for those services.

In an affidavit filed by the club’s commercial manager, Mpumelelo Khoza, it was revealed that former finance manager Darryl Joselowsky had been an employee for over three decades, holding a position of significant trust.

"As finance manager, [Joselowsky] had complete responsibility for managing the bank accounts, payroll, supplier disbursements and financial ledgers," Khoza explained. This level of authority allegedly allowed the individual to capture and release payment batches independently, essentially bypassing the need for secondary authorisation.

Standard Bank's own internal monitoring systems eventually flagged the transactions, noting the use of a specific operator code and the fact that beneficiary names did not match verified account holders. The bank alerted the club, which then provided a decade's worth of electronic data to a forensic specialist.

The subsequent analysis by the specialist indicated that R20.2 million was paid in direct, unauthorised and fraudulent diversions to accounts controlled by Joselowsky, as reported by TimesLIVE.

"The fraudulent mechanism was operated through systematic deception, including the use of fictitious supplier descriptions and redirection of reimbursements," Mpumelelo Khoza stated in the court papers.

On Sunday the club released a statement adressing media coverage of the case:

Orlando Pirates Football Club is aware of media reports concerning a court application brought by the Club.

The Club has asked the High Court to preserve funds linked to certain financial transactions while those transactions are investigated. This is a precautionary step to protect the Club’s funds during the process.

The application is not a finding of wrongdoing and should not be interpreted as one. The individual concerned is cooperating, and the Club is committed to a fair process for everyone involved.

Our supporters, partners and sponsors can be assured that the Club’s day-to-day operations and commitments continue as normal. Our focus remains on the team and the season ahead.

As the matter is before the court, it would not be appropriate for the Club to comment further at this stage. We will provide updates when we are able to do so.

The forensic investigation has already identified 742 separate payments where the descriptions allegedly included false beneficiaries. These transactions were deliberately kept small to avoid triggering the attention of external auditors during annual reviews. However, the cumulative total of money moving from the club's accounts into the flagged Standard Bank accounts between 2016 and 2026 reached a staggering R43 million, though the club is currently focusing its recovery efforts on the R20.2 million that has been definitively traced to fraudulent diversions.

Concerns regarding the potential flight of the suspect have added urgency to the court proceedings. Mpumelelo Khoza noted in his affidavit that there is reason to believe the former finance manager recently acquired an Austrian passport and has travelled overseas frequently in the past year.

"If an interim freezing order is refused, [Joselowsky] will dissipate the stolen proceeds across multiple local and offshore banking accounts. Once dissipated, recovery will be impossible, causally remote and an irreparable monetary loss to the [club]," the affidavit warned.

Orlando Pirates are not only seeking the return of the R20.2 million but are also pursuing interest and legal costs associated with the case.