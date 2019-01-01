Orlando Pirates-bound Fortune Makaringe confirms Maritzburg United exit

The creative midfielder's transfer to Bucs was confirmed by Kadodia when speaking to Goal earlier this week

After helping Maritzburg United retain their status in the Premier Soccer League ( ), midfielder Fortune Makaringe has bid farewell to the Team of Choice ahead of his move to Orlando Pirates.

The Vosloorus-born attacking midfielder says he will miss the Pietermaritzburg-based team and he thanked club chairman Farook Kadodia.

“Yes, it was goodbye for me. The chairman [Farook Kadodia] always tell us he will always allow us to grow as footballers. It’s very emotional for me because this team took me from nowhere,” Makaringe told SuperSport TV.

Makaringe helped Maritzburg secure a win over Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the PSL promotional/relegation play-offs match at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 2017/18 Nedbank Cup finalists managed to retain their top-flight status after beating National First Division (NFD) sides Royal Eagles and TTM to finish at the top of the mini-league with 12 points.

“I came from Moroka Swallows MDC team and grew in this team. I’m even in the Bafana Bafana AFCON squad because of . I will always cherish every moment I had with the club, even from 10 years from now I will always remember this team,” he concluded.

The 26-year-old featured in 34 games for the KwaZulu-Natal midlands-based club in all competitions and he netted four goals whilst providing 10 assists.

Joining Pirates means he will compete with the likes of Xola Mlambo, Ben Motshwari, and Musa Nyatama and among others, but he will reunite with former coach Fadlu Davids, who is the assistant coach at Bucs.