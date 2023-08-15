Orlando Pirates boost as key players return to training & latest on Pule, Lorch & Erasmus

Orlando Pirates have received a massive boost after Vincent Pule, Miguel Timm and Kabelo Dlamini returned to training after injury spells.

Pirates have several players injured

Bucs have received positive news

Soweto giants to play Chippa on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates have some of their best players out injured; Thembinkosi Lorch, Lesedi Kapinga, and Kermit Erasmus are some of the players who are sidelined.

In the most recent update, the Sea Robbers have confirmed Katlego Otladisa might make his return to action after recovering from the knock he picked up on his debut against Stellenbosch FC.

The likes of Miguel Timm, Kabelo Dlamini, and Vincent Pule might not feature in the midweek fixture in the Premier Soccer League against Chippa United but might be available to face Djabal Club in the Caf Champions League outing on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Pirates could welcome a few players back from injury, with a few members of the club's playing personnel making key strides towards returning from action," Bucs revealed.

"Midfielder Katlego Otladisa overcame a minor knock and was an unused sub on Saturday [in MTN8 against Sekhukhune United] while Miguel Timm is among those nearing full fitness after returning to training, along with the likes of Kabelo Dlamini and Vincent Pule."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The numerous injuries and busy 2023/24 season were the reason why the Sea Robbers decided to appoint Helmi Gueldich as their new conditioning coach.

Pirates started the season with a shock 1-0 loss against Stellies in the PSL before making things right in their second game against Royal AM where they claimed a 4-2 win.

Their renewed confidence was witnessed in the MTN8 quarters where they hit Sekhukhune United for five to advance to the last four.

WHAT NEXT: Surely, Jose Riveiro's charges will be going for nothing less than maximum points against the Chilli Boys on Tuesday night at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.