Orlando Pirates book Caf Champions League spot with convincing AmaZulu FC win

Orlando Pirates booked their spot in next season's Caf Champions League after defeating AmaZulu FC on Saturday afternoon.

Ratomo grabbed a goal and an assist

The Buccaneers will compete in Caf CL next season

Bucs will now square off with Sekhukhune

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Buccaneers hammered Usuthu 4-0 in a game played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The deadlock was broken by Thabiso Monyane when he beat goalkeeper Jody February at the near-post just five minutes into the match.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 36th minute when Relebohile Ratomo netted from close range - the 18-year-old's maiden goal in professional football.

Usuthu were struggling to contain the Buccaneers and Monnapule Saleng scored after being sent through on goal by Ratomo in the 40th minute.

Pirates' emphatic win was sealed by Kabelo Dlamini when he netted in the 83rd minute after being set-up by Terrence Dzvukamanja.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Pirates finish the season as runners-up in the Premier Soccer League.

Therefore, coach Jose Riveiro's side booked their spot in next season's Champions League - joining Mamelodi Sundowns who qualified as 2022-23 PSL title winners.

Bucs, who are undefeated in their last 12 matches across all competitions, will now turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup final.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: The Buccaneers will now lock horns with Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final on May 27.

The encounter is scheduled to take place at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.