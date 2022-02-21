Orlando Pirates: Blaming Mpontshane makes little sense

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane has come in for what is arguably unfair criticism following his side’s defeat to Al Ittihad on Sunday evening.

It seems these days as if football followers are quicker than ever to jump on the critics bandwagon when a player has even a semblance of a bad game.

Mpontshane was no exception as he was roundly blamed for Pirates’ defeat. But was he really to blame?

Let’s look at the three goals:

1. Sanad Al Warfali opened the scoring with a 14th-minute free-kick. Two of his teammates had initially lined up in the wall, but moved at the last second, allowing Warfali to squeeze the ball through the gap. His set-piece was expertly executed and flew into the bottom corner. Not many goalkeepers would have been able to save it, especially with the ball going through the defensive wall.

2. Muad Eisay netted the second goal in the 28th minute. After being teed up just outside the box, he bent a curling drive just inside the far post, realistically giving Mpontshane very little chance. Perhaps a bigger keeper with more reach could have gotten there, maybe, but it was hardly a glaring mistake.

3. Omar Al Khouja netted what turned out to be the winner in the 53rd minute. It was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of goal – the ball sat up nicely for him more than 30-yards out of goal, and in a flash, he volleyed the ball over Mpontshane and into the goal.

Perhaps if one was being very harsh, Mpontshane could be blamed for his positioning for the third. But it was almost a freak goal, the kind which happens very rarely, and instead of blaming the Pirates man, Al Khouja should instead be credited for a beautiful, opportunistic goal.

Overall it was a tough, evenly-balanced match with little between the sides. Pirates arguably didn’t deserve to lose, but it was just not to be their day and it was not because of Mpontshane that they got nothing from the fixture.

While it’s fair that fans have their say, it feels like these days that there are those out there intent on insulting players and even trying to destroy their careers – the power of social media when used for bad, can be scary.

Mpontshane was expected to be the backup keeper this season, but with injury to Richard Ofori, the 35-year-old South African has played 24 league and cup matches for Pirates.