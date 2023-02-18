'Orlando Pirates belong in Caf Champions League, winning cups and must go back to where they belong' - Ncikazi

Mandla Ncikazi insists Orlando Pirates should be Caf Champions League regulars and winning silverware should be the norm for the Sea Robbers.

Bucs have won MTN8, in Nedbank Cup Round of 16

Pirates pushing for Caf Champions League place

Ncikazi insists Bucs have to consistently deliver

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates assistant coach Ncikazi was sharing the Sea Robbers' domestic and continental targets after their 2-1 win over Maritzburg United on Friday.

The 54-year-old insisted Bucs should be dining with the best in Africa and should be regularly winning silverware.

However, to achieve that, the tactician underlined the importance of ensuring the team grind out results in their matches.

WHAT HE SAID: "Pirates must go back to where they belong, Pirates belong to the Caf Champions League, Pirates belong to winning Cups, winning trophies. That is the challenge we are trying to overcome," Ncikazi told the media.

"Get back to doing that. Injuries are not very kind but like all other teams, we are just working on that. Win every game; the consequences of winning games will take us to the right place where we want to go."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Ncikazi further exuded confidence Pirates will be even stronger with the return of key players from injuries, like Thembinkosi Lorch, and new players getting their chances as well.

"I think we are a team that is going to grow and be better. When you look at the number of players coming back, Lorch coming back, [Souaibou] Marou getting an opportunity, [Makhehlene] Makhaula getting an opportunity.

"You still have [Olisa] Ndah who is coming from injury, [Nkosinathi] Sibisi was out with an injury... I think there's more quality that is coming through indicating Pirates can only be better when we are at full strength. That is all I am happy about."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates registered a crucial 2-1 win against Maritzburg United on Friday to continue their push for a Champions League spot. Makhaula made his full debut after securing a move from AmaZulu while Marou was a late substitute.

This season, Bucs have already won the MTN8 and are pushing for the Nedbank Cup title.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates are now preparing for the Soweto Derby next weekend, aiming at avenging the 1-0 loss suffered in the first Premier Soccer League meeting.