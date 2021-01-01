'They are beatable' - Maritzburg United's Shandu high-spirited ahead of Orlando Pirates clash

The 26-year-old player explained how they can overcome the Buccaneers following their embarrassing defeat to the Rockets

central midfielder Bandile Shandu is confident that they can return to winning ways against on Saturday.

The Team of Choice are winless in their last two matches having succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to TS Galaxy at home on Wednesday.

Shandu admitted that it was disappointing to lose to the PSL debutants but he believes they can overcome Pirates if they are united as a team at Harry Gwala Stadium.

More teams

What's been said

"Yeah it was a disappointing result, but what we can take from it are the mistakes we made and rectify them," Shandu told the club's social platinum.

"It's one thing we want to move on from but learn from the mistakes we made and prepare from it.

"It's just preparations, we have to stick to the instructions from the coach and when we face Pirates we will give our all," he continued.

"We work together and I think if we do that we can achieve something.

"It's very important because the league is tight and every point is important. It will be massive to pick up three points," he added.

Article continues below

"They're a very good side, a team that has pace and experienced players, but they are beatable.

"We just need to focus on us as a team and be united and if we do that we can come up with a good result."

Why does it matter & what's the bigger picture?

Maritzburg will be determined to end Pirates dominance over them as they are winless against Bucs in their last seven competitive games - recording four defeats and three draws.

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Pirates at Maritzburg's adopted home ground, Lucas Moripe Stadium in the bio-bubble in September 2020 and the Team of Choice will be seeking revenge.

The Team of Choice will be motivated by the fact that Bucs' two defeats in the league this season came on the road as the Soweto giants lost to and Black away.

A victory for Maritzburg will see the KwaZulu-Natal side climb out of the relegation zone on the league standings having spent the better part of the current season in the bottom two places.

Further reading