Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs on penalties to set up Carling Black Label Cup final with Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates sneaked into the Carling Black Label Cup final after beating Kaizer Chiefs 6-5 on penalties following a 0-0 regulation time score.

The Soweto giants played to a 0-0 draw in regulation time

No team dominated

The contest had to be decided by a penalty shootout with Pirates winning

WHAT HAPPENED? No team dominated but Monnapule Saleng and Kermit Erasmus started this semi-final match lively with some exchanges that promised goals. Erick Mathoho and Njabulo Ngcobo were, however, firm at the back to thwart Pirates' attacks. Chiefs struggled upfront with Kgaogelo Sekgota and Khama Billiat being let down by their passing and the latter being booed by fans, something that has been happening in recent games.

Nkosingiphine Ngcobo almost beat the half-time whistle with a goal but his hit missed the target by just inches. On the hour mark, Billiat was released to face only Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane but was slow in controlling the ball and that allowed Sandile Mthethwa to recover and dispossess him, leaving Amakhosi fans livid. It was Mthethwa’s first match of the season and the defender did well to raise up his hand for more game time.

A downpour in the second half appeared to be slowing down action as both teams were struggling to stretch each other. With 20 minutes to go, Amakhosi goalkeeper Brandon Petersen almost gifted Pirates a goal when he failed to catch first-time Saleng’s free-kick but Sifiso Hlanti cleared away the spill. Ashley du Preez thought he had fired Chiefs ahead with 13 minutes remaining but his goal was ruled offside. No goals were witnessed in regulation time and the match went straight to a shootout with Hlanti missing for Chiefs.

THE MVP: Orlando Pirates centre-back Mthethwa was steely at the back for Pirates. The lanky defender carried himself like a regular, combining well with Tapelo Xoki.

THE BIG LOSER: Although the CBL Cup is not considered an official tournament, it was another missed chance by Chiefs to get silverware. They were a different outfit from the team that beat Pirates in a league match two weeks ago.

MATCH IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND PIRATES? Pirates will now meet Sundowns in the CBL final later on in the evening. As for Chiefs, this semi-final clash was their last match before the Fifa World Cup.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐