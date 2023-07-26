Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs and MLS outfit DC United to the signature of Karim Kimvuidi

Orlando Pirates have unveiled Karim Kimvuidi after beating several rivals and a hefty price tag to secure the young midfielder's signature

Pirates sign Maritzburg United star

He joins Kapinga as second signing this week

Kimvuidi was on the radar of Chiefs & MLS side

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates have announced their second signing this week after securing the services of Karim Kimvuidi from Maritzburg United. The highly rated 21-year-old was lured to the Buccaneers' camp despite reports of a price tag reported to be in the region of R12-million.

The attacking midfielder was one of the many Maritzburg players who were expected to leave the Team of Choice after they were relegated from the Premier Soccer League to the National First Division after spending 15 consecutive years in the top-flight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates rivals Kaizer Chiefs were also linked with Kimvuidi while Wayne Rooney's MLS side DC United also apparently showed keen interest in the youngster. Maritzburg coach Zipho Dlangalala is expected to lose even more players as The Team of Choice reduces the wage bill to NFD levels.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Democratic Republic of Congo international will compete with the likes of Vincent Pule, Kermit Erasmus and Monnapule Saleng, among other potent attackers for a regular place in Jose Riveiro's side.