Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has revealed how he pushed Edwin Gyimah to deliver ahead of Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates.

Gyimah has been consistent for Sekhukhune

Has scored in his last two matches

Truter explains the midfielder's improvement

WHAT HAPPENED: Gyimah has been consistent for Sekhukhune United this season and ended the campaign on a high after scoring against his former employers, Pirates and SuperSport United respectively in the final two Premier Soccer League matches.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has been in the ascendancy under Truter who has now explained how he motivated the player to deliver.

WHAT HE SAID: "With what Edwin [Gyimah] has been through. We spoke about it and his belief in God as well; it carries him," the tactician told the media.

"With me just pushing him in the right direction and pushing the right buttons. He scored against Pirates... and he scored against SuperSport [last weekend] and those are his former clubs.

"So whatever he went through, he used it in a positive way. He is a big part and key figure in our changing room. I depend on him a lot and he also relies on me and can lean on me any moment. So it’s all about the management and respect for everybody in the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gyimah has played 25 PSL games for Babina Noko this season to help them finish seventh and qualify for the MTN8 competition next season.

The bulky West African has also played a vital role in helping the team reach the Nedbank Cup final where they will play the Sea Robbers.

His display in the annual competition has seen him get nominated for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament.

WHAT NEXT: It is the first time Sekhukhune will play in a domestic Cupfinal and Truter hopes Gyimah can inspire his team to victory.