Orlando Pirates be warned! Sekhukhune United's Truter not thinking about Nedbank Cup final but a PSL double

Babina Noko head coach Brandon Truter has warned the Buccaneers not to expect an easy outing at Orlando Stadium this weekend.

Sekhukhune to play Pirates on Saturday

Babina Noko chasing Top Eight slot

Pirates chasing Caf CL qualification

WHAT HAPPENED: Sekhukhune United claimed a 2-0 win against Orlando Pirates in the first Premier Soccer League meeting staged at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane back in October 2022.

The two teams are also scheduled to meet in the Nedbank Cup final later this month but Truter has explained why he is focused on Saturday's match against Bucs who are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

WHAT HE SAID: "Pirates are a team in form, a team that is on seven wins in a row and unbeaten in their last 10 matches [in all competitions]. So yeah, it is a task; it is a huge team, game task that we are facing," Truter told the club's media department, as reported by Soweto Live.

"We are going to Orlando Stadium, wanting a result of course in terms of securing us a spot in the top eight. So we will have to be very careful and at the same time be very organized and plan accordingly to get a result against Pirates. I am not thinking about the final yet, it is a league game and we want to do well bearing in mind we won the first round at home. I am sure [Pirates] will want to [avenge] the loss."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Babina Noko are currently placed in the seventh position on the table having collected 36 matches in the 28 top-tier games.

A win this weekend might seal their place in the MTN8 competition next season, depending on the results of their rivals.

The Sea Robbers need a win to maintain the top-two position in the log and a chance to play in Caf Champions League next season. However, they can confirm their place in the elite continental club competition if they take maximum points and Kaizer Chiefs beat SuperSport United.

WHAT'S NEXT: Truter will be looking for a result against Pirates on Saturday that will help both their Top Eight ambitions and give his team confidence ahead of the Nedbank Cup final against the same opposition on 27 May.