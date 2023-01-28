Orlando Pirates, be warned: 'Makhaula is 34, he needs to make money!'

AmaZulu director Mfundo Zungu has welcomed Makhehlene Makhaula's potential move to Orlando Pirates, albeit with a warning.

Makhaula's contract at AmaZulu almost over

Midfielder has reportedly signed a pre-contract with Pirates

Zungu lauds the move

WHAT HAPPENED: Zungu was commenting on the issue of AmaZulu midfielder Makhaula joining Pirates when his contract expires.

The veteran Usuthu player has already reportedly agreed on a deal with the Sea Robbers, who are aiming at strengthening their midfield to stand a chance of challenging for the Premier Soccer League title next season.

Zungu insists Makhaula's active days on the pitch are numbered and it would be wise for him to go to a team that can give him good money to help him in the future.

WHAT HE SAID: "The guy is turning 33, if he’s not 34. I think this will be his last big contract and it is only fair for him [to look for a better package]," Zungu told iDiski Times. "I think the hierarchy of the club also has no hard feelings.

"At the end of the day, it is his decision, he needs to make money for after retirement and it is a great club to go to.

"I think a lot of players dream to play for a club like Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns and hopefully it would be us that everyone wants to play [in future].

"I can assure you that would be one day, but I think there are no hard feelings – he’s a great guy, he has given his all for the club, for the badge, always disciplined."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makhaula has been at AmaZulu since the 2020/21 season and has been one of their consistent players.

He has played 65 matches in the process and helped shape Usuthu's midfield, something that caught the attention of the Sea Robbers.

The 33-year-old played an instrumental role in helping Usuthu reach this season's MTN8 final where they narrowly lost to Pirates last month.

He has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the KwaZulu-Natal giants in the ongoing campaign.

WHAT NEXT: Makhaula is currently committed to Usuthu and will be aiming at helping them finish in the top eight.