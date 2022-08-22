‘Orlando Pirates back to factory settings’ – Fans rue after goalless draw against SuperSport United

After overcoming Royal AM in midweek, Bucs could not beat Matsatsantsa and make it two in two

Orlando Pirates fans were left disappointed after a 0-0 draw against SuperSport United in a Sunday Premier Soccer League duel at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The teams ended up sharing the spoils in the Gauteng Derby, and now the fans have pointed out what they feel are the shortcomings of Jose Riveiro’s team.

SuperSport, who remain winless in the campaign, managed to frustrate the Soweto giants and collected a point from them.

A fan claimed that Pirates are back to factory settings. After opening the season with a win over Swallows, they have gone on to drop more points as they have registered a win, two draws, and a loss.

One fan was categorical in what he found disappointing about how the Sea Robbers tackled Gavin Hunt’s side.

Another pointed out that Riveiro needs to sign a striker. Despite having Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah in their ranks, Pirates have struggled for goals.

Riveiro has kept interchanging the Cameroonian and the Ghanaian, but nothing seems to be working so far. Eva Nga has now gone three games without a goal while Zakhele Lepasa remains largely unused.

One more called for a radical overhaul of the club in order to instil seriousness, which he claims is lacking in the current team.

Another pointed out that the Soweto giants will struggle without Thembinkosi Lorch in the first team. In his place, Vincent Pule was named in a surprising change that Riveiro made to his starting XI.

Innocent Maela was another star dropped as Tapelo Xoki was preferred.

Some fans provided a list of players they want out of the club.