‘Orlando Pirates back to factory settings’ – Fans rue after goalless draw against SuperSport United

Orlando Pirates fans were left disappointed after a 0-0 draw against SuperSport United in a Sunday Premier Soccer League duel at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The teams ended up sharing the spoils in the Gauteng Derby, and now the fans have pointed out what they feel are the shortcomings of Jose Riveiro’s team.
SuperSport, who remain winless in the campaign, managed to frustrate the Soweto giants and collected a point from them.
A fan claimed that Pirates are back to factory settings. After opening the season with a win over Swallows, they have gone on to drop more points as they have registered a win, two draws, and a loss.
The Orlandraw Pirates we all dislike is back to default settings… after fooling their fans on the first game☠️☠️☺️— Dr Tintswalo (@tintswalomegacy) August 21, 2022
One fan was categorical in what he found disappointing about how the Sea Robbers tackled Gavin Hunt’s side.
Pirates players are obsessed with sideways and back passes, they annoying, no one is willing to carry the ball and look for a progressive pass— ⚬KING CALO⚬ (@SCALO91) August 21, 2022
Another pointed out that Riveiro needs to sign a striker. Despite having Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah in their ranks, Pirates have struggled for goals.
Riveiro has kept interchanging the Cameroonian and the Ghanaian, but nothing seems to be working so far. Eva Nga has now gone three games without a goal while Zakhele Lepasa remains largely unused.
Pirates need to sign a top striker— 🇧🇼𝗝 𝗨 𝗝 𝗨♂️🇿🇦 (@Rejoice_Ithe) August 21, 2022
Vele Orlando Pirates management sat down and said "We are signing Nga"? 😭😭— Hey nina™ (@Sir_M_Charles) August 21, 2022
One more called for a radical overhaul of the club in order to instil seriousness, which he claims is lacking in the current team.
Pirate's needs some Serious overhaul from Management down to the player's they don't have plan at all..........even the player's aren't serious imagine fans are more serious than the player's.....its sad— Thabo_Kganza (@Thabo_kganakga) August 22, 2022
Another pointed out that the Soweto giants will struggle without Thembinkosi Lorch in the first team. In his place, Vincent Pule was named in a surprising change that Riveiro made to his starting XI.
Innocent Maela was another star dropped as Tapelo Xoki was preferred.
Pirates is going to struggle without Lorch.— Dr Sheikh Bilal (@Master_P_61703) August 22, 2022
He is the main man in their creativity and attacks
He's a good player, if you look at the goals pirates scored in the games they won, he was directly involved in creating those goals.— Christopher (@ManChriz54) August 21, 2022
If Dlamini, Lorch , Pule , Motswari , Makaringe and Mako can all be in the line up. We can see a better pirates.
Some fans provided a list of players they want out of the club.
I repeat @orlandopirates should sell Dzukamanja, Dlamini, Eva, Peprah, Lorch, Hotto, Maela, Ndlovu, Mpontshane, Ofori, Ndlovu and the two below. pic.twitter.com/05dKVy57mG— Taliban Salie (@Taliban_Salie) August 22, 2022
The only players that are doing me good are the defender Dlamini, Nda, Mayela. Midfield Lorch, Monyane, & Pule.Front, Pepra. The rest must leave....?? Useless— Matlaweng-Matlaweng (@bmathaila) August 22, 2022
I'm not entartained by this Pirates team. The lack of creativity when they attack is saddening. The coach should bench Hotto,Timm, Kabelo and Nga and start Makaringe, Lorch Lepasa and Peprah.— Kgosi Mabidiane Rakanela (@sirKeaobaka) August 22, 2022