Orlando Pirates await offers for reported Al Ahly and Eibar target Justin Shonga

Al Ahly and Eibar are the two clubs which have repeatedly been linked with Bucs' 22-year-old marksman

have rubbished media reports the club has been approached for striker Justin Shonga's services.

According to the Premier Soccer League ( ) giants' administrative officer, Floyd Mbele, Bucs will not stand in the Zambian's way if they receive a good offer for the player.

"There is no club that has approached us regarding Shonga for now. He is not for sale," Mbele told Isolezwe.

Media reports surfaced towards the end of the 2018/19 PSL season that the hard-working attacker has attracted interest from Spanish side .

However, Mbele has set the record straight that the Chipolopolo player is staying whilst stating they are prepared to listen to offers should they make sense for business.

On the other hand, Shonga has reportedly been courted by the likes of Simba FC of and Egyptian giants , but it looks like he will stay with the Soweto club.

"We will consider an offer if it comes through at that time. We have never denied our players an opportunity to move. We have players that have joined overseas clubs," he added.

"If an offer makes business sense and coming from the best league, we will listen. Let's talk when there's something concrete," he concluded.

Meanwhile, coach Milutin Sredojevic's men are already in their pre-season camp as they prepare to face their Soweto rivals in the Carling Black Label Cup clash on July 27 at FNB Stadium.