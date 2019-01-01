Orlando Pirates' attitude was unbelievable against AmaZulu - Mokwena

The 34-year-old feels Bucs players responded well after their defeat to Highlands Park over the weekend

caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena was pleased with his side's performance against FC on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers ended their three-match losing streak by drawing 0-0 with AmaZulu in a match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

“A lot of positives, we stuck to the game plan, I said before the match that we are looking for balance and we were more balanced (tonight),” Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

“A lot more tactical discipline, we controlled the ball for most parts of the game, we also controlled the space. We tried to find the balance between the two because we’ve had major problems with that.

“But positive, a point away from home, a clean-sheet which is important because we have conceded far too many goals over the last couple of matches. So, there are a lot more positives than negatives. A lot more stabilisation and we move on," he added.

Mokwena was also happy with the depth in the Pirates squad as he made six changes from the team which faced in the MTN8 clash last weekend.

“We can be proud of these ones, Orlando Pirates is not just rich in terms of the quality we possess, but look at the character, the amount of fight they put in. The courage, the never-say-die attitude. It’s unbelievable," he said.

“It’s unfortunate at the beginning of the second half we lost a bit of control and we lost a little bit of balance, but you can’t fault the effort.

"We are so proud of these players, when the Buccaneers watch such a spirited performance, especially because it’s so easy to give up after such difficult results and in a difficult moment," he added.

"They still put their heads up and put on their fighting boots and they gave their all for the badge. It’s unbelievable. It’s enormous credit. The Buccaneers must be proud of their players."

Mokwena's third match since replacing Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic will be against Zambian side Green Eagles in the 2019/20 Caf preliminary round second-leg clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates are trailing 1-0 on aggregate and they will be looking to overturn the deficit and advance to the first round of the continental tournament.