Orlando Pirates attacker Mhango sets sights on breaking Mbesuma’s record

The former Bidvest Wits frontman is on a mission as the Buccaneers prepare for their clash with Masandawana

striker Frank Mhango believes he can break former frontman Collins Mbesuma’s record.

The veteran Zambian marksman remarkably netted 25 goals in a single-season during the 2004/05 campaign and he remains the only player to do so.

Mhango is the current joint-top goalscorer in the league with 10 goals so far this season.

The Malawian player has been consistent in front of goal having netted in Bucs’ last three games and he has now set his sights on Mbesuma's 15-year-old record.

“It’s possible to do that, we just have to continue working as a team,” Mhango told the media.

“I just need extra training for myself. Actually, when I’m home, I do some finishing with my younger brother.

"So, I think it’s something that can help me achieve that.”

The 27-year-old player has scored 11 goals across all competitions including one in the Telkom Knockout Cup.

Mhango will be hoping to maintain his impressive form when Pirates host in a PSL match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

He has hit the back of the net five times in his last three matches including a hat-trick against last week.