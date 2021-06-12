Orlando Pirates assistant Davids: I am always ready to be head coach

The former Maritzburg United tactician has so far worked under three different coaches at the Soweto giants

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids has likened himself to former Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Queiroz who went from being Real Madrid boss to Sir Alex Ferguson’s understudy at Manchester United.

Davids also took a similar path from a role as Maritzburg United head coach to being part of Pirates’ backroom staff under three coaches so far.

After arriving at the Soweto giants in January 2019 to work under Milutin Sredojevic, Davids has also been understudy to Rhulani Mokwena and presently Josef Zinnbauer.

“I did not take this job because I was not ready to be a head coach, I was always ready to do the job as head coach,” Davids told iDiski Times

“I set out my career path and what I want to achieve in my career. It’s all about timing, being a head coach or assistant coach makes no difference to me, it’s about the project that excites me. That is why I came to Pirates.

“Carlos Queiroz was head coach of Real Madrid and went back to be assistant of Manchester United for another four years thereafter. It’s the project that is appealing, not the title at times.”

Davids’ remarks come as there have been reports of Zinnbauer’s future being uncertain at Pirates after missing a Caf Champions League spot for next season.

Pirates struggled for consistency in the just-ended Premier Soccer League season, ending the campaign third on the standings and earned a return to the Caf Confederation Cup.

They were also knocked out of the Confederation Cup by Raja Casablanca in embarrassing fashion after losing 4-0 away in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

But what could save Zinnbauer’s skin is winning the MTN8 trophy which ended a lengthy period without claiming silverware.

Pirates’ improvement came after busy activity on the transfer market following the signing of big-name players, but they didn't finish as high as they would have liked in the PSL.