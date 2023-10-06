Orlando Pirates assistant coach Ncikazi alleges Mamelodi Sundowns are benefitting from referees - 'I hope fairness prevails' in MTN8 final

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi feels Mamelodi Sundowns have been unfairly winning matches.

Ncikazi makes damning allegations against Downs

He claims Downs are favoured by refs

This comes after two major incidents in recent weeks

WHAT HAPPENED? This comes after two controversial officiating calls in Masandawana’s recent matches against Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Against the Buccaneers, Ncikazi was sent off to the terraces by the referee after protesting against an incident in which Sundowns were awarded what he felt was a soft penalty when Themba Zwane was fouled by Sephelo Baloni.

The Brazilians then escaped what looked like a clear penalty against Chiefs when Thapelo Maseko kicked Mduduzi Mdantsane inside the box and that led to the suspension of referee Luxolo Badi.

Article continues below

Ncikazi hopes biased officiating will not spoil Saturday's MTN8 final between Pirates and the Tshwane giants at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

WHAT WAS SAID: “For the benefits of the game, I’m not the most intelligent in the room or in the country,” said Ncikazi as per iDiski Times.

“Let’s see and the truth is in front of us. I hope fairness prevails in football and it’s not like we don’t know what is happening, we all see but we pretend as if we don’t see.

“I see people are quiet because I’m speaking the truth.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Ncikazi having called for the fair officiating of Saturday's match, Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has also pointed his finger at Pirates while alleging the Buccaneers players always target his players.

Mokwena claims they always emerge from matches against Pirates with injuries to key players while bemoaning their traditional rivals' aggressiveness.

He has since asked for a fair game on Saturday and it is to be seen if players from both sides will not go hard on each other.

WHAT NEXT? Fans are waiting to see if Saturday's much-anticipated MTN8 final will end without tensions flaring from either officiating or players being aggressive towards each other.

Some red cards or injury-forced substitutions could spoil the evening in Durban and create major talking points about how a team managed to clinch this top-eight competition.

Winning the MTN8 could have the effect of bringing confidence and influencing the course of the season for the team that claims it.