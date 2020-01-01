Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mokwena not on bench against Bloemfontein Celtic

Zinnbauer is working closely with Fadlu Davids again this weekend with Rhulani not part of the technical team

assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena isn't part of the technical team that travelled with the rest of the squad to Bloemfontein.

As things stand, it's unclear why the 34-year-old mentor was left behind and not included in the team sheet for the match against Bloemfontein .

The team sheet released by the club included everyone who is a member of the technical team except Mokwena.

Late last year, Mokwena missed a few training sessions to deal with some personal issues.

This was soon after the appointment German mentor Josef Zinnbauer as the club's head coach.

Mokwena returned to the training grounds just before the home match against Black and sat on the bench for the encounter.

However, he often looked isolated and was not his usual self throughout 90 minutes of that game which Pirates won 3-1.

The club is yet to comment on why Mokwena wasn't on the bench for this clash but Goal will continue to monitor the coach's situation at the club.