Orlando Pirates as guilty as Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates, like Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, rely heavily on their fellow PSL clubs to provide playing personnel.

Recently Bucs coach Mandla Ncikazi hit out at Sundowns, claiming that they buy ‘ready made’ players, ie, established stars already developed by other clubs.

Ncikazi wasn’t wrong about that.

However, representing Pirates, he can hardly be one to throw stones in a glass house.

That’s because Bucs are no different to Sundowns: a large chunk of their current squad contains players developed by teams like Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits.

Regular starters Richard Ofori, Bandile Shandu and Fortune Makaringe all learned the PSL ropes at Maritzburg, as did Siphesihle Ndlovu and Kwanda Mngonyama (who are currently not getting much game-time).

Deon Hotto, Thabang Monare, Ben Motshwari, Gabadinho Mhango and Thulani Hlatshwayo were all developed at Bidvest Wits (and Ajax Cape Town in Hlatshwayo’s case). Hlatshwayo arrived at Pirates as the Bafana Bafana skipper, yet has seen his career go backwards with Bucs.

So the Sea Robbers can hardly complain. They don’t have a single Pirates development player featuring regularly, and the only two players they can really claim to have developed (having signed them as youngsters from the lower leagues) are Happy Jele and Ntsikelelo Nyauza, both now nearing the end of their careers.





Backpagepix

Like Pirates, Sundowns have leaned heavily on Maritzburg to bolster their squad – including Rushine de Reuck, Lebogang Maboe, Brian Onyango, Thabiso Kutumela. They’ve also raided Cape Town City (Kermit Erasmus, Lyle Lakay, Bradley Ralani), while Andile Jali, George Maluleka and SuperSport trio Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Grant Kekana all arrived as established players, as did top scorer Peter Shalulile.

The only player Downs can really claim to have developed is Themba Zwane, who was signed in his early 20’s from Black Aces.

And it’s not much different at the other member of the ‘big three’, Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs can at least point to the likes of Njabulo Blom, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Siyabonga Ngezana as development products, although the trio were helped initially in getting game-time by the club’s transfer ban. Certainly over the past couple of decades, Amakhosi have produced very few genuine top-class PSL players of their own.

Ultimately there has not been much difference in the transfer market habits of Sundowns, Chiefs and Pirates over the past decade or two.

It’s just that Sundowns have been more successful in their acquisitions, and being a club that’s winning things, it’s become even easier for them to enjoy first pick.

Yes, the Pretoria club are the richest of the three, but as South Africa’s two most popular clubs, the well-sponsored Chiefs and Pirates have hardly been struggling financially.

Article continues below

It’s those clubs they’ve been happy to use as ‘feeder teams’ who are the ones really battling to stay afloat, and so really it’s an argument that neither Ncikazi nor Mokwena should be involved in.