Orlando Pirates are working hard to restore the glory days - Monyane

The South African defender takes a look at how Bucs have adjusted their goals during what is a season of transition

defender-cum-striker Thabiso Monyane has admitted the unexpected exit of former coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic unsettled the Soweto giants' camp.

Sredojevic left the club in August to join Egyptian giants , leaving his former assistant Rhulani Mokwena assuming his position as head coach of the club.

The Serbian had guided Pirates to three matches this season; the 3-1 Premier Soccer League win over Bloemfontein and the 3-0 league bashing by SuperSport United as well as the 1-0 Caf loss away at Zambian side Green Eagles.

Since then, Mokwena has won just one match, a league victory over bottom-placed and has failed to register a victory in six other games across all competitions.

Monyane who was promoted to the first team from the club’s development side by Sredojevic at the beginning of this season feels the Serbian’s sudden departure rocked the Bucs’ ship.

“Yes, I can say that his [Sredojevic's] resignation had a negative impact on us because we never saw it coming, but in coach Rhulani we have someone who's capable of leading us to glory,” Monyane told SowetanLive.

Pirates are currently mid-table in the campaign, having been bundled out of the Champions League and MTN8 Cup.

It is a season in which their defensive frailties have been exposed as they have conceded the second-highest number of goals in the league.

Despite their struggles, Monyane has thrown his full weight behind Mokwena.

“We are supporting coach Rhulani fully. He's a special person, he loves his job and he loves the club,” said Monyane.

“We are working extremely hard to bring back the glory days. We are doing our utmost best to play for him.

“We just have to change our mindset and focus on our goal of winning trophies. It's about us fixing our defensive shortcomings and other aspects we are lacking.”

The Soweto giants have an opportunity to redeem themselves in their quest for silverware when they host Stellenbosch in a Telkom Knockout quarter-final match on Saturday.