Orlando Pirates are unpredictable, undisciplined and lack professionalism compared to Mamelodi Sundowns - Zondi

Orlando Pirates legend Ronnie Zondi has claimed the Premier Soccer League side lacks discipline and professionalism.

Zondi pinpoints what he feels are Pirates’ undoing

Pirates lost against Sekhukhune after holding Sundowns

Bucs have no wins in last two games

WHAT HAPPENED? Currently fourth, Bucs have not found a strong footing in the ongoing PSL campaign and Zondi, while comparing them with Mamelodi Sundowns, said his former club is not disciplined enough.

In explaining his point, Zondi gave an example of how the Soweto giants lost 2-0 to Sekhukhune United just after holding Masandawana to a 0-0 draw in the MTN8 first semi-final game.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "You wouldn't know exactly what went wrong as Pirates are unpredictable," Zondi told KickOff. "Just when you think things are going well.

"If you look at the second goal [against Sekhukhune] the ill-discipline from the goalkeeper...it tells you there's ill-discipline within the camp.

"I think the way they played against Sundowns sort of gave them the cushion to think that they've arrived.

"And again, if you look at the weekend game in the MTN8 Cup, pound for pound, honestly speaking, Sundowns were the better team than Orlando Pirates. Because you could see the purpose that Sundowns were playing with.

"I mean, there was no purpose within Pirates. I know they created a lot of chances, but unfortunately, they couldn't take those chances.

"And most of those chances, they came from nowhere. There are a lot of things that they need to implement in terms of professionalism and how they apply themselves.

"They should apply such in all the games, not depending on whom they are playing against.

"I mean, who could have imagined Pirates losing against Sekhukhune after holding Sundowns to a goalless draw?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Had Pirates won against Sekhukhune United, they would have reduced the gap between them and Sundowns.

But the loss means they are a distant fourth with 14 points compared to Sundowns’ tally of 19 points, while the victory helped Sekhukhune – 13th on the log - take their tally to 10 points.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES: Before facing Masandawana for the second leg of the cup semi-final on October 22, the Sea Robbers have a chance to return to winning ways when they play Richards Bay on Saturday.