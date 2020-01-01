Orlando Pirates are trying to implement Zinnbauer's style of play - Jele

The Buccaneers are yet to lose a match under the German who was appointed as coach in December 2019

captain Happy Jele says they are still trying to warm up to new coach Josef Zinnbauer's philosophy as the Soweto giants prepare for Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) showdown against .

The German was appointed as Pirates coach in December last year and has so far guided the Buccaneers to two league wins and a draw.

Zinnbauer’s system of play will now face what could be a stern test against second-placed Sundowns at Orlando Stadium.

While Zinnbauer himself recently said his players now understand his philosophy, but skipper Jele feels they are still trying to apply the coach’s methods.

“We didn't play well in the [past]. We needed to improve,” said Jele as per Sowetan Live.

“We are trying to implement his style of play. It's been difficult. We lost one of the coaches. The new coach came in and we have had to support him.”

After starting the season doing business the way of former coach Milutin Sredojevic, who left at the beginning of the term, Pirates had to adjust to the system of Rhulani Mokwena who was in charge of the club on an interim basis.

Now following the arrival of Zinnbauer, the Soweto giants are tuning into the German’s philosophy.

A win over Sundowns on Wednesday will see Pirates returning to fifth on the PSL standings.

They face a Sundowns side keen to reducethe gap between themselves and leaders to six points.