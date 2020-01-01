'Orlando Pirates are title contenders' - Bucs legend Sebola

The Soweto giants' transformation under Josef Zinnbauer has reignited talk of their PSL title intentions

Former striker Andries Sebola believes the Buccaneers should not be written off as Premier Soccer League ( ) title contenders.

The Buccaneers are in fourth position in the PSL standings, 12 points off leaders and both sides have 11 games remaining before the end of this campaign.

While Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has ruled his side out of the title race, Sebola contends that Bucs can't be ruled out at this stage.

“I think so (they are title-chasers) because [Bidvest] Wits is still going to play Chiefs and Chiefs is still going to play Pirates because I think they stand a good chance of being title contenders as long as they keep winning their games,” Sebola told Far Post .

Pirates themselves will also face and they will visit reigning champions , who have to travel to Kaizer Chiefs.

Only Wits have completed matches against Sundowns, with both encounters ending in draws.

But Sebola feels that Zinnbauer’s influence can sail Pirates through some tough fixtures.

“He is doing well since he came over, he won five and he drew one, and you could see that he’s chopping and changing the players so he is always spending more time [with them]," he added.

"It’s unlike Rhulani [Mokwena] was still there, he spent less time with the players.

"But this coach you can see in terms of what they are saying when they say sehlare sa mosotho ke lekgoa (a black person’s Muti is a white person),” Sebola said.

Pirates visit in their next league match on Saturday in what would be another test for Zinnbauer.