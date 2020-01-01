Orlando Pirates are the kingmakers in the PSL title race

The Buccaneers have five important fixtures lined up between now and April and those matches are against teams vying for the league

may be out of contention for the league title but they will have a big say in deciding who lifts the trophy at the end of the season.

The Buccaneers are unbeaten in their last three league matches since Josef Zinnbauer picked up the reins from Rhulani Mokwena in December.

The German mentor won two and drew one of his first three games in charge, and there appears to be a new sense of belief from the players.

Pirates ran riot against on Tuesday, recording a 4-1 win which was their biggest this term.

While some fans have retained faith in their team sneaking into the title race, others have already made peace with the fact that Pirates will not win the league in May.

Their poor start to the current campaign has seen them fall far behind the likes of and .

Zinnbauer's charges trail arch-rivals Chiefs by 11 points with 14 games to go, while they are eight points behind defending champions Sundowns.

But with the current form of three wins in their last five league matches, Pirates can still overtake both Wits and SuperSport United and finish the season in a decent position.

What's interesting though is that Pirates have some mouth-watering fixtures lined up and this is where their real influence in the title race will be witnessed.

Pirates have Sundowns as their opponents next week and fans have already begun debating which team stands the better chance of winning that encounter which will be played at Orlando Stadium.

Matches between the two sides often produce fireworks and hardly disappoint - but whoever wants it more on the day will come out on top.

Sundowns know they cannot afford to lose to Bucs if they are to stand any chance of keeping up with Chiefs, but for the Soweto giants, this will be a clash that could go a long way in turning their season around.

Moreover, the two teams will meet again in March for the return leg and that match again will give direction as to whether or not Chiefs or Sundowns will be crowned champions.

Another interesting fixture that will be of interest to the majority of fans will be between Pirates and Chiefs at the end of February.

And again this encounter could swing the pendulum the other way - either in favour of Chiefs, Sundowns or , who Pirates will face three days after playing Sundowns in March.

That will not be the end of it, as Pirates will face to face SuperSport United towards the end of April and again with Kaitano Tembo's side still in with an outside chance of winning the R15-million prize money, this can be considered the most important fixture in Zinnbauer's calendar.

Chances are that the title race would be over by April or at least teams vying for the crown would have been trimmed - but one thing for sure is that Pirates are the real kingmakers in the title race and some teams will need favours from them to win the league this season.