Orlando Pirates are still favourites for the PSL title, admits Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

After drawing level at the top of the PSL table, the Masandawana mentor is refusing to get too excited

coach Pitso Mosimane has never been one to let his emotions get in the way of his ambitions and that is why his latest utterances can be interpreted as mind games.

On Tuesday evening, the Tshwane giants moved level with log leaders courtesy of a win over Black .

Goals by Gaston Sirino and Tebogo Langerman were enough to give Masandawana all three points while Tumelo Khutlang scored in injury time what was inevitably just a consolation goal for Lidoda Duvha.

The performance from Sundowns earned the praise of their coach as they have battled fatigue due to their commitments on the domestic and continental fronts.

“Leopards were always quicker than us, faster, quicker [on] on second balls because we don’t have the freshness, the legs to match them,” Mosimane told SuperSportTV.

“Sirino, we need Kekana and Themba Zwane, we have a big game on Saturday [against ],” he added.

“These boys are unbelievable. If you look at our programme, no one in has a programme like us. To play two Champions Leagues in one programme. From Rabat [ ] to Thohoyandou, It’s unbelievable. One and a half [days] rest and they have to play football,” he stated.

Meanwhile, with two games remaining in the title race, excitement at the top is reaching fever pitch but Mosimane is adamant that it remains Pirates’ to lose.

“For me it’s humbling. Like I said, I don’t mind even if we don’t win the league. But I give credit to these boys to be able to play football in this programme. That’s why we had to rest Lebohang Maboe, we had to rest ‘Sugar’ [Mabunda] because we don’t have the legs to do this programme. But these boys, they keep going,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable, as long as we keep pushing for the league, it’s not in our hands, it’s in Pirates’ hands in this point in time,” he revealed.

“The game of Wydad is in Wydad’s hands. We have to go, the best thing is to give your best and if you’re best is not good enough...but I take my hat to come fight like this against well-rested teams and fight for the league with well-rested teams. It’s unbelievable, it’s humbling,” he expressed.