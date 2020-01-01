'Orlando Pirates are showing character' - Pule

The Buccaneers are enjoying an impressive run of seven unbeaten games since Josef Zinnbauer became coach

winger Vincent Pule says the Soweto giants have of late showed character, thanks to coach Josef Zinnbauer who looks for “the heart more than talent” from his players.

Under the German who was appointed last December, Pirates have recorded five victories and a draw, a run that has propelled them to position four on the standings following a poor start to the season.

Pirates’ latest triumph was last weekend’s 1-0 win over at home with Pule emerging as the hero of the evening after grabbing the decisive goal.

“The coach wants the heart more than the talent. I think that we’ve showed character [in the last couple of weeks],” Pule was quoted as saying IOL.

“We have to match the efforts of the other teams. When they come here, they want to fight. We don’t have to be complacent and start showing off. But I think that we are on the right track and we’ll continue fighting.”

Pirates went into the New Year having conceded the second-highest number of goals in the season.

But the arrival of Zinnbauer has brought defensive stability as they have shipped in just four in six games.

“In the first round, we were not scoring goals but we were conceding. I think now it is better. We are scoring quicker goals, especially with the chances that we are getting in the first half of the matches,” Pule added.

“I think that’s better because we are winning games. In the first half of the season we needed luck and now we are getting the luck and that’s why we are scoring goals and managing to get full points.”

Pirates travel to in their next league match as they seek to continue with their resurgence.