'Orlando Pirates are not in the right position' - Zinnbauer plays down PSL title talk

The German tactician has discussed the Buccaneers' hopes of winning more trophies this term

head coach Josef Zinnbauer has played down talk of winning another trophy after leading the Soweto giants to the 2020 MTN8 title triumph.

The Buccaneers were crowned MTN8 champions after securing a 2-1 win over Bloemfontein in the final which was played at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

The win saw Bucs end their six-year trophy drought and the club's fans expect the team to challenge for more trophies this term.

“I know supporters expect us to fight for the next trophy and we can do it,” Zinnbauer told the media.

“We have opportunities, but it is a long, long way and long fight."

Pirates have now turned their attention to the Premier Soccer League and they will also compete in the Caf Confederation Cup and Nedbank Cup.

The Houghton-based giants remain undefeated this season and they are placed fourth on the league standings - four points behind leaders, .

Zinnbauer admitted that they harbour hopes of winning the title, but he insisted that it is too early to talk about clinching the coveted trophy.

"Yes, we have made the first step to win this title and then we’ll see what happens in the next days, in the next weeks, in the next months," he continued.

"We are not in the right position at the moment to fight for the league title.”

“But if we play very well and others struggle, then we have a chance. But we don’t speak about the titles now," he concluded.

The last time the Buccaneers won the league title was in May 2012 as they completed their second successive domestic treble under coach Augusto Palacios.

Pirates are scheduled to face in a league encounter at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants will be looking to continue their dominance over the Chilli Boys, who have a poor record against Bucs since the Eastern Cape-based side made its PSL debut in the 2012/13 season.

The two teams have met 15 times across all competitions with Pirates registering 11 wins compared to Chippa's three victories, while one game ended in a draw.