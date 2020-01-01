Orlando Pirates are not in PSL title race but need three points from Kaizer Chiefs - Jele

The long-serving Bucs player knows teams will have to drop points if they are to compete for the league trophy

captain Happy Jele has insisted his team are not in the running for this season's title ahead of the Soweto Derby clash.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to take on their archrivals in a top of the log clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bucs have revived their hopes of winning the title in recent months by winning six successive matches and they are now placed third on the league log - six points behind the leaders, Chiefs.

Jele, 33, feels that they cannot afford to consider themselves as title contenders with Chiefs, and having games in hand.

“We are not in the title race, two months ago we were 19 points behind, now we are in the title race?" Jele asked when speaking at the Soweto Derby press conference.

"It is not happening, some of the guys (other teams) have games in hand, and can pick up points."

The two-time PSL title-winning defender added they are only focused on finishing in a good position on the standings this season.

“For us, it is to finish in a good position at the end of the season. This weekend we just need to get the three points," the former youth international added.

“We have just got momentum now, for us it is important to finish in a good position. We were not happy about the way we started the season, all we need is to go step by step.”

Pirates will move into second spot if they secure a win over Chiefs this weekend - closing the gap to three points.