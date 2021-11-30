Orlando Pirates co-interim head coach Mandla Ncikazi has claimed that the Soweto giants are on the same level as Mamelodi Sundowns.



This comes after the Buccaneers moved closer to securing their spot in this season's Caf Confederation Cup group stage following their commendable 2-0 win over Liberia's LPRC Oilers in Monrovia on Sunday night.



Goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa and Fortune Makaringe inspired the Buccaneers to a play-off round first-leg win over Oilers with the Bucs winning two away games in a row for the first time this season.



Ncikazi feels that Pirates are improving and he compared the club with Sundowns, who have dominated South African football in recent years and won the 2016 Caf Champions League title.



“There’s improvement. It’s important that we’ve got momentum now. Pirates are a big team," Ncikazi told the media.



"You’re expected to win in every match. We’re on the level of Sundowns but we even have more support than them."



Ncikazi, who is working alongside Fadlu Davids as co-interim coaches at Pirates, did state that Bucs are still a work in progress having taken charge of the team following coach Josef Zinbauer's resignation in August this year.



“So, given our level, we’re not achieving," Ncikazi, who was nominated for last season's PSL Coach of the Season accolade, continued.



"but we understand the process because we have new leadership [referring to himself and co-coach Fadlu Davids] and a lot of players have been sidelined by injuries.



"But now I think we’re on the right track towards achieving big things.’’



Pirates are currently placed seventh on the PSL standings - 12 points behind log leaders, Sundowns, who are hoping to win their fifth successive league title this season.



The Buccaneers will resume their PSL campaign when they take on Baroka FC at their iconic home ground, Orlando Stadium, on Thursday.



They will then square off with the Oilers in the second-leg encounter at the same venue on December 5.