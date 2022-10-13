Orlando Pirates are in crisis because of Riveiro's tactics - Sebola

Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola views the side’s recent goal drought as a crisis and he came up with a solution for the scoring woes.

Sebola feels Riveiro's one-striker formation won't work in SA

Local is Lekker feels Erasmus and Lepasa should start together

Pirates will square off with AmaZulu on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED: The Buccaneers have failed to score in their last three matches across all competitions including their most recent game which ended in a 0-0 draw against Richards Bay at home in a PSL game last weekend.

Sebola, who played for the Soweto giants in the late 90s, urged Riveiro to deploy a formation where two strikers would start with Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo operating as an attacking midfielder.

The man nicknamed Local is Lekker also believes if Kermit Erasmus and Zakhele Lepasa can start as twin strikers, the Buccaneers would score goals with ease.

WHAT DID SEBOLA SAY: “It’s a crisis that Pirates have not scored a goal in their last three goals, especially because they have so many good strikers," Sebola told Sowetan.

"I don’t know why the coach [Riveiro] plays with one striker... for me, that’s the problem. The coach must start playing with two strikers. Erasmus and Lepasa must start games together.

“They’ve got Ndlondlo who can supply the strikers with those defence-splitting passes but one striker can’t do it alone," he continued.

"It’s the culture of the club to play with two strikers and this coach must know that. I believe this thing of playing one striker doesn’t work in South Africa.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Buccaneers dominated their match against Richards Bay without finding the back of the net with Lepasa having started as a lone striker.

Bucs were unable to score even after Siyanda Msani's first-half dismissal with the Natal Rich Boys playing the entire second half with 10 players as Riveiro stuck to his 3-4-3 formation which features two wingers and one striker.

The team's failure to score a goal in their last three games has put into question Pirates' title credentials and the longer it continues, the more pressure will be piled on Riveiro.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: Bucs will welcome AmaZulu FC at Orlando Stadium in a PSL encounter as the Soweto giants look to snap their three-match winless run across all competitions.

Usuthu, who have a new coach in Romain Folz following Brandon Truter's departure, have conceded in each of their last three league games.