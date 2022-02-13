Orlando Pirates are developing a good habit

Orlando Pirates are starting to become good at grinding out results in tough games, the latest example coming in Sunday night's 2-0 win over JS Saoura in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Sunday night's triumph was definitely another step in the right direction when one considers the quality which Saoura brought to the game – the Algerian team provided very formidable opposition.

There were therefore several positives to take from the match for Pirates and there were a number of outstanding individual performances, including Goodman Mosele, Paseka Mako, Olisa Ndah, Bandile Shandu and Thembinkosi Lorch.

Bucs' game management, focus and commitment were impressive, as was the their intensity and the fight they showed to win a tight match.

Defensively they were very sound and only two goals have been conceded in the last four matches.

Pirates' versatility was also on show - with the Bucs strikers not given much space or opportunity on Sunday, defenders Bandile Shandu and Happy Jele made the difference with the two goals.

Another positive was that the Sea Robbers players showed good maturity and discipline not to get sucked into the north Africans' gamesmanship.

As numerous Pirates players make their way back from injuries, the squad is looking strong at the moment, with good options all over the park.

Based on recent performances, it appears that co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids have got the players on board with their tactics, approach and demands.

Article continues below

And after what was a slow start to the season for the Soweto side, they seem to be heading in the right direction at the business end of the campaign - they can realistically think about going all the way in both the Nedbank Cup and in Africa, should their recent habit of battling through and winning tough encounters continue.

Ahead in the next few matches for Pirates are league fixtures against Golden Arrows and Cape Town City, either side of a Confederation Cup clash against Al-Ittihad in Libya.