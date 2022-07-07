Orlando Pirates are chopping and changing too much - Sangweni

The 40-year-old retired centre-back said although he was hopeful, the recent massive exits dimmed his hope

Former Orlando Pirates defender Siyabonga Sangweni has blamed the Premier Soccer League club’s inconsistency on their constant restructuring of the playing unit.

While admitting the inconsistency in building a team is not good for the Soweto giants, Nsimbi, as Sangweni is also known, said that that hurts him.

So far, the Sea Robbers have completed the signing of Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi, and Evidence Makgopa.

Thabang Monare, Gabadinho Mhango, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Linda Mntambo, Kwanda Mngonyama, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, and Justice Chabalala are the players who have left the club after another disappointing season in the PSL.

"What is happening at Pirates pains me deeply," Sangweni told the media on the sidelines of the Cosafa Cup tournament, as quoted by Times Live.

"This thing of chopping and changing of players every season makes it hard for the team to create consistency. Because you need to have a team you can build on by adding a few players here and there.

"Last season I had a bit of hope that now they finally have a team that can achieve something, but they have started chopping again."

Sangweni - who joined Pirates from Golden Arrows in 2011 and enjoyed quite some good time with them as he won a treble in his first season and reached two continental club competition finals - pointed out that he had hopes for the club when the likes of Augustine Mulenga were signed.

"There was a season when they had guys such as [Augustine] Mulenga and others, that was a solid team and I thought they were going to have a good season, but they released them before the start of that season," he continued.

"That hurts the momentum and consistency of the team."

Mulenga was part of the Bucs’ squad between 2018 and 2020.

Apart from the changes made in the playing unit, Pirates have also appointed a new coach - Jose Riveiro, who signed a three-year deal – and made Mandla Ncikazi his assistant as Fadlu Davids left.

After reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final and losing to RS Berkane of Morocco, Bucs ended up finishing sixth in the PSL.