Orlando Pirates are Bidvest Wits' second team – Hunt

The Clever Boys boss has hailed Bucs' form in the league, whilst taking a jibe at the Soweto giants

coach Gavin Hunt has credited for their resurgence under coach Josef Zinnbauer, saying their fine form is good for the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Clever Boys manager was speaking to the media after Wits beat Bloemfontein 3-2 whilst the Buccaneers defeated 1-0 on Wednesday night in the league.

In addition, the four-time PSL title winner has also shared a joke, saying the Soweto giants are Wits' second team as they have his former players in the likes of Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari, Xola Mlambo and Gabadinho Mhango in their books.

“They (Pirates) are firing at the moment and it is good for the league,” Hunt told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“We will play them in the cup and the league, and we had a helluva game (in the first round) where we beat them 4-3 in Durban.

“Pirates is Wits’ second team if you think about it, they have all our players. Gaba (Mhango) Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari, Xola Mlambo.”

Following their hard-fought victory over Phunya Sele Sele at Bidvest Stadium, the Students now trail log leaders by 11 points but have three games in hand at number four with 30 points.

As they are yet to face coach Ernst Middendorp’s men in the league, Hunt’s men have been touted as title contenders capable of stealing the show as far as the league title race is concerned.

Coming to the Nedbank Cup where they were drawn against Zinnbauer’s men, the former Moroka Swallows manager will look to make it two wins in all competitions over the Sea Robbers following their 4-3 win at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the league.

However, Hunt will have to focus on facing away from home this weekend before welcoming AS Horoya of Guinea in the Caf Confederation Cup next week.

On the other hand, the experienced manager will look to unleash former Amakhosi defender Lorenzo Gordinho against the Citizens after completing his switch from Naturena earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Zinnbauer will be chasing his fourth win at Pirates when they welcome in the league at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.